You're almost done!

You can find the name servers you need to use in your welcome email or HostGator control panel. For more information, please see this page .

In order to point the domain to your server, please login here to manage your domain's settings.

You're seeing this page because your domain is setup with the default name servers: ns1.hostgator.com and ns2.hostgator.com .

When you purchase domain names from register.hostgator.com, check the box next to: "Set Custom Nameservers (Optional)" in the domains cart and add your desired name servers. The domain will be registered with the name servers configured from the start.



